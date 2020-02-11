Who's your buddy?

The young golfer was making a name for himself as a four-year team captain, with two undefeated seasons and back-to-back high school state golf titles. He competed at national junior championships across the country, gaining success that caught the attention of coaches, colleges and competitors alike.

Wake Forest – who was seeking to shift from an informal program to a golfing force in the Southern Conference – was among those impressed by the young phenom. Thinking he had the talent and gumption to anchor the new program, Wake Forest offered their first-ever golf scholarship to a kid from the north.

His name was Marvin “Bud” Worsham (’51).

Just days before classes began in 1947, the young golfer asked if there was room on the team for one more. See, his best friend hadn’t made college plans yet.

“Can he play golf?” asked Wake Forest athletic director Jim Weaver.

“He’s better than I am,” replied the young man.

And so Wake Forest agreed to invite Bud’s friend to join the team.

His name was Arnold Palmer (’51, LLD ’70).

At just 16 years old, Palmer entered the Hearst National Junior Golf Championship in Detroit and walked away as runner-up. Many point to this event as a key marker in Palmer’s life. It was his first time on the national stage, and he delivered a solid performance foreshadowing glimpses of greatness that would last for decades. But it wasn’t the exposure or the near-victory that Palmer recalls about that tournament. Something else happened.

“Something that would have a far greater impact on my career and life than winning,” Palmer confessed. “I met Buddy Worsham.”

Marvin Worsham was the youngest of five children – four boys and a girl. All four boys played golf, but rumors swirled that the youngest had it in him to be the best of the brothers. That was saying something, given that Lew, the oldest, beat Sam Snead to win the first televised U.S. Open Championship in 1947.

When the two teens met, Arnold wasn’t fond of the Worsham family’s nickname for Marvin.

“His family called him ‘Bubby,’ a nickname that didn’t suit him, in my mind,” Palmer explained. “I called him ‘Bud’ from day one – it simply seemed to suit him better.”

From then on, Marvin was Bud. And Arnold was Arnie.

Like any two teenagers, Bud and Arnie joked around, pulled pranks and ate as if their stomachs had no bottoms. They golfed and laughed and golfed some more. They were friends.

After receiving Wake Forest’s first two golf scholarships, the two immediately got to work changing the reputation of the Deacon golf team. Their first season, the golf team tallied a 13-1 record and was runner-up at the Southern Conference Championship; Arnie claimed the individual title by a stroke.

Bud and Arnie settled into life at Wake Forest – swapping time between classes, social life and golf. In many ways, they had much in common; but these two friends also found that where one was weak, the other was strong.

“Socially and academically, Bud and I had a system of sorts worked out where we more or less looked after each other,” explained Palmer. “Our strengths and weaknesses beautifully complemented each other’s. I had a stronger physical constitution … Bud was shyer than me, so it was left to me to speak to girls … On the academic front, Bud had a strong work ethic and was forever on my case about keeping up my grade point average to avoid losing my scholarship and being put on academic probation, or worse, getting kicked out of school.”

Bud had something of a challenge on his hands. More than once, Arnie was asked to pay a visit to the dean’s office for “friendly chats about his casual academic performance.” But Bud’s constant cajoling and encouragement kept Arnie in the books and on the links.

Their second season, the team lost two matches and reprised its role as conference runner-up; Palmer again claimed the individual conference crown. And it wasn’t long before Wake Forest realized what they had in these two.

Being the good friends they were, the two often visited one another’s homes. When the college boys were under Mrs. Worsham’s roof, she served her famous fried chicken. The college men visited the golf courses the Worsham brothers frequented, and if they were lucky, Bud’s sister would make them cookies for the drive back to Wake Forest.

During their visits further north to Latrobe, the boys stopped by the country club where Arnie’s dad was the head golf pro. They’d play the “short, but imaginative” nine holes that Deacon Palmer had built with his own hands when he was a teenager.

While the boys and their families saw one another at tournaments across the country, the visits to each other’s homes solidified the bond. They knew one another’s parents, siblings and all the stories that made for perfect teasing fodder.

Then came their best year.

“My junior year at Wake Forest was, in retrospect, maybe the most fun of all my college years,” Palmer said. “There were lots of laughs and more competitive golf than I’d ever played in my life. Bud and I grew socially more confident but were still basically inseparable.”

That third golf season, the team went 13-1, losing only to the Tar Heels.

“Worsham, the number two man on the squad for the past two years, teams up with Palmer to give the Deacs a potent one-two punch,” wrote Wiley Warren (’52), a sports columnist for the Old Gold and Black.

Wake Forest took the Southern Conference title and competed in the NCAA tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

If life had a pause button, this would be where the friends’ story would linger. But it doesn’t.

In the fall of 1950, seniors Bud and Arnie congregated with the Groves Stadium crowd for the Homecoming football game. Following a Deacon victory, the two walked back to their rooms with plans to get dinner and go to the dance, but Arnie fell asleep. Soundly. Bud shook Arnie awake, telling him that he and Gene Scheer (’53) were headed to the dance in Durham, and asking his best friend to go along. The groggy Arnie declined, instead trying to persuade Bud to catch a movie with him.

“Come on, Bud. Stay with me. Go to the movie.”

“No,” Bud said. “Gene and I are going to the dance.”

Neither would budge. Arnie fell back asleep, and Bud and Gene left in their fancy clothes, Gene riding shotgun as Bud rambled his 1938 Buick sedan down Durham Road toward the big dance.

When Arnie woke up the next morning, he noticed Bud’s bed hadn’t been slept in.

Less than 48 hours later, the last words the friends shared were a haunting echo. The dance was over, Sunday had passed, and it was Monday morning. Arnie sat on a train headed toward Bud’s home, the seat next to him empty. He stared out the window, bleary eyes affixed nowhere, combing through his memories as the scenery rushed by. Every now and then, he’d get up the courage to sneak a glimpse at the reality he so desperately wanted to be a bad dream. Near him, the casket was secure.

Bud didn’t stay.

On their way back from the dance, Bud and Gene were killed in a car accident.

After the devastating loss of his best friend, Wake Forest was not the same for Arnie.

“I thought I’d go crazy. I was always looking around for Bud,” he recalled.

Palmer left Wake Forest and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following his military service, Palmer returned to Wake Forest to finish his education. He golfed with new teammates, but without Bud there to keep him on track, Palmer skipped most afternoon classes to play the game that would change his life. With success looming, he left school with an ACC championship and a few credits short of finishing his business degree. You know the rest of the story.

Before he became a legend, Arnie walked with Bud along the links of Old Campus. They set course records, teased one another about asking girls out and nagged the other one to hurry up and get his homework done so they could golf.

Before the tragedy and before the fame, Bud and Arnie were just kids. They were Wake Foresters. They were friends.

To read more about Bud and Arnie, visit our story.