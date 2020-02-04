On one side of the road, he spotted shoppers milling about storefronts and passing movie theaters. On the other, he caught sight of what must have been the college he’d blindly committed to. Meandering along paths, passing brick buildings and magnolia trees, he found Gore Gymnasium, where he followed the sound of voices. He approached a doorway and lingered outside, not quite willing to interrupt the two men in conversation. Noticing the loiterer, the voices quieted, and a deep Southern drawl asked the young man what he wanted.

Arnie said he was looking for Jim Weaver. After taking in the 5 feet, 11 inches, with sturdy shoulders and strong arms, the two men swapped curious looks.

“Who are you?” the Southern drawl inquired.

“Arnold Palmer.”

“Well, Mr. Palmer,” said Weaver in his charming accent as he extended his hand, “welcome to Wake Forest.”

Weaver introduced the newcomer to the other man in the room — Douglas “Peahead” Walker, Wake Forest’s football coach. Arnie had played football back in Latrobe, and throughout his college years, the coach never missed an opportunity to recruit the golfer to play a few snaps. Walker even sent Harry Dowda (’49) to try his persuasion on the newbie.

“Arnold, come play football with us,” Dowda encouraged. “There’s no future in golf.”

Alas, even the World War II hero who would go on to play for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles could not talk Palmer onto the gridiron.

After the introductions, Weaver went to work melding the returning golfers with new recruits.

“With the arrival of some outstanding new golf talent, Deacon hopes for a successful links campaign have gone on the upsurge,” reported the student newspaper, the Old Gold & Black.

The 1948 Howler yearbook read more like a hopeful, yet restrained, fortune cookie: “Prospects point toward a favorable season.”

Bud and Arnie settled into life at Wake Forest — swapping time between classes, social life and golf. In many ways, they had much in common; but just as their swings were drastically different, these two friends also found that where one was weak, the other was strong.

“Socially and academically, Bud and I had a system of sorts worked out where we more or less looked after each other,” explained Palmer. “Our strengths and weaknesses beautifully complemented each other’s. I had a stronger physical constitution. ... Bud was shyer than me, so it was left to me to speak to girls. ... On the academic front, Bud had a strong work ethic and was forever on my case about keeping up my grade point average to avoid losing my scholarship and being put on academic probation or, worse, getting kicked out of school.”

Bud had something of a challenge on his hands. More than once, Arnie was asked to pay a visit to the dean’s office for “friendly chats about his casual academic performance.” But Bud’s constant cajoling and encouragement kept Arnie in the books and on the course. And it wasn’t long before Wake Forest realized what it had in these two.

At the end of Bud and Arnie’s first collegiate golf season, the Wake Forest golfers stood at Pinehurst Course No. 2, vying for the Southern Conference Championship against eight other teams and noteworthy talent. The team had wrapped a remarkable 13-match season, losing only once in a squeaker to North Carolina State; besting University of North Carolina and its ace, Harvie Ward, who was considered the best collegiate golfer in the South; and claiming victory over Duke’s Art Wall and Jim McNair on their own course, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished by any competitor in more than a decade.

Upperclassmen Raymond “Sonny” Harris (’50) and Jennings Agner (’52) rounded out the Wake Forest foursome that included the two 19-year-olds, Bud and Arnie. They leaned on their clubs, knowing what was riding on each stroke: Weaver’s dream of leaving Wake Forest’s “pushover” reputation behind; immense school and community pride; and a potential grandiose finish to the first year the golf team made a move toward serious competition.

The golfers swung, the audience cheered, and Weaver, with a mix of excitement, anticipation and pure nerves, paced a well-worn path. At the end of 36 holes — for which Bud registered a 152 and Arnie shot a 145, 1 over par — the aggregate scores were 12 strokes off the Blue Devils, and Duke took the top spot that day. Wake Forest placed second. When the individual results were posted, Arnie had claimed the title by a stroke.

“This is the Wake Forest golf team that will go down in the annals of Deacon athletics as one of the best teams ever to represent the Baptists,” reported the Old Gold & Black. “Arnold Palmer won the individual honors at Southern Pines and is now king in this league.”

To Weaver’s pleasure, the two recruits’ first season and subsequent almost-championship was a statement to the collegiate athletic world that Wake Forest was playing to win.